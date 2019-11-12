Special pujas, vrathams at Yadadri temple

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Nalgonda: Temples in the district teemed with devotees on Tuesday on the auspicious occasion of Karteeka Pournami. Sri Yadadri Lakshminarismha Swamy temple witnessed huge rush of devotees on the auspicious day. Serpentine queues were seen right from early morning. Large number of devotees also performed Sri Satyanarayana Swamy vratham on the hillshrine.

The ancient Chaya Someshwaralayam at Panagal also witnessed huge number of devotees, who participated in special pooja programmes. The women lit lamps and placed them on the temple tanks as a part of Karteeka Pournami rituals.

A large number of devotees from Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhngir districts and Guntur and Krishna districts in neighboring Andhra Pradesh State took a holy dip at the confluence of Krishna and Musi rivers at Wadapally in Nalgonda district. Then the devotees, contemplating on the god, performed special pooja at Aghstheshwara Swamy temple at Wadapally.

The auspecious day was also celebrated at with special programmes at ancient Shivalayam at Pillalamarri village of Suryapet. Huge number of tribals thronged Ramalingeshwara temple at Chillapuram village of Sansthan Narayanpur mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district.