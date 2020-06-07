Special sanitation drive held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing the special sanitation drive, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan released Gambusia fish into the Chacha Nehru Park’s lake, Masab Tank on Sunday to control mosquito breeding and prevent seasonal diseases.

As part of the fifth ‘Every Sunday at 10 am,10 minutes’ special sanitation drive, the Mayor participated in the programme and appealed to the citizens to clear all the water stagnation points in their households and in their surroundings.

He released oil balls in the drainage line adjacent to the park and visited Pochamma Basthi and interacted with residents, according to a press release. “It is the responsibility of every citizen to curb mosquito breeding and prevent seasonal diseases in the city,” the Mayor said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .