Special six-week language course ends in EFLU

Hyderabad: Valedictory of the special six-week course in English Language Proficiency for 29 participants from Benin and Venezuela was held at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad.

Suresh K.Reddy, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, was the chief guest for the event which was presided over by Prof E Suresh Kumar, EFLU Vice-Chancellor.

Addressing the participants, Reddy shared his experiences of learning Arabic while he was working as an Indian diplomat in Egypt and explained the objectives of the MEA in conducting training programmes in various fields exclusively designed for the foreign nationals.

The MEA has empanelled EFLU as one of the institutes to conduct courses that develop English language proficiency.

Prof Roopa Suzana, chief coordinator, International Training Programmes, and others participated in the valedictory.

