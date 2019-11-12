Special status to Nagas could hurt

By | Published: 12th Nov 2019 12:10 am 11:23 pm

The uncertainty over the sealing of final agreement between Naga rebel groups and the government lingers on even though the Central government has expressed its determination to conclude the decades long peace process without further delay. The government’s interlocutor, RN Ravi, who is also the Nagaland Governor, said a mutually agreed draft comprehensive settlement, covering all the substantive issues, was ready for inking the final agreement.

Notwithstanding all these claims of the government and the Naga rebel groups, the last round of talks with Ravi in New Delhi on October 31 could not arrive at the final contours of the agreement though the date was set as a deadline for sealing the final agreement. The National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) said on November 7 that it has taken into account the commitment and assurance of the government to resolve the issues of the Naga national flag and constitution at the earliest.

Delaying Attitude

Ravi was optimistic when he said the Government of India under the dynamic and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to honourably conclude the Naga peace process, which has been going on for over 22 years. However, in a statement on October 19, Ravi said: “Unfortunately at this auspicious juncture, the NSCN-IM has adopted a procrastinating attitude to delay the settlement raising the contentious symbolic issues of separate Naga national flag and constitution on which they are fully aware of the government of India’s position”.

It was a breakthrough when the Central government signed the ceasefire agreement with the Naga insurgent group in 1997 after decades of insurgency in Nagaland that started immediately after India achieved independence in 1947. This government also expressed similar determination on ending India’s longest survived insurgency. The framework agreement was signed with much euphoria after nearly 100 rounds of negotiations over 18 years with NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, and, thereafter, with seven Naga insurgent groups under the banner of the Working Committee (WC) of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) on November 17, 2017.

The Centre informed a parliamentary panel after signing of the agreement that the “contours” had not been spelt out in the framework agreement. It was “just about the recognition of the uniqueness of the Naga history by the Government of India,” and some special arrangements will have to be made for the Nagas — the government said in a statement.

‘Special’ Nagaland

However, Nagaland is already enjoying some special status under Article 371A of the Constitution. Therefore, it is not clear what more special status the Centre wants to accord to Nagaland. Nevertheless, the government told the parliamentary panel in 2015 that “A similar kind of status, with some local variation, and some change to the Nagas in the neighbouring States can be explored”.

Naturally, such a statement created apprehension in the neighbouring States of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam that the Centre might have agreed to create some autonomous region in Naga-inhibited areas within these States.

An umbrella organisation of non-governmental organisations, The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in Manipur, has vehemently opposed according autonomous status to any Naga-inhibited areas within Manipur. Similar reactions have come from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Security arrangements have reportedly been intensified in the areas bordering Myanmar apprehending that cadres of some Manipuri and Naga militant groups based in Myanmar may create law and order problems in Manipur.

Agitating Neighbours

Although Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised that the talks will “conclude” only once the views and inputs of all the northeastern States — especially Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam — are received, his statement could not pacify the people of these three neighbouring States.

Why is the government so keen to accord special status to Nagaland when it is already a special status State under Article 371A of the Constitution? And why at a time when the Centre has stripped Jammu and Kashmir of the special status by scrapping Article 370 in the name of integrating the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the nation? The logic of depriving Kashmir may boomerang if one argues that the BJP government is disintegrating Nagaland by boosting the special status, which the State already enjoys.

Apart from protecting the land from outsiders, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have a special provision to restrict entry of people of other States into these States under Inner Line Permit (ILP) laws. Unlike these three northeastern States, movement of people from other States were not restricted in Kashmir. Now Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma says his government is contemplating introducing ILP in the State. Manipur also has passed such a Bill, which did not get the assent of the President. It seems that the parameter of the Centre on integration is different for these States of the northeast and for Kashmir.

All want the vexed Naga insurgent problem to end with an amicable and honourable settlement but the calibration should be based on the fundamental right to equality guaranteed by the Constitution. The government can recognise the uniqueness of the history of the Naga people or of any other ethnic group for that matter without compromising the fundamental right to equality.

(The author is a senior journalist based in Assam)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .