Special team to nab RGUKT-Basar professor

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Nirmal: A special team of police have been formed to nab Ravi Varala, assistant professor at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) – Basar, who was sacked for allegedly sexually harassing the girl students at the varsity. He has been on the run after the incident came to light on Sunday.

Police said the special team was tracking the signals of the mobile phone being used by Ravi and were confident that they would be able to apprehend him soon. They are also focusing on messages sent by the professor to some girls on WhatsApp.

It is said that he used to valuate the answer sheets at his residence in Nizamabad and leak question papers to some of the girls whom perform poor in studies and demanding sexual favours in return. He was facing charges of sexual exploitations, but the management of university failed to prevent him besides several complaints.

It may be mentioned that the assistant professor misdeeds came to the fore when a hostel warden found objectionable messages on a girl student’s mobile phone on July 7.

Subsequently, Ravi, who was working with the university on a contract basis, was terminated. A case was registered against him under various sections of IPC including criminal intimidation.