Special teams to check spread of COVID-19 in Nalgonda 

Nalgonda: The district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil on Tuesday said special teams would be set up comprising officials from revenue, medical and police department at mandal-level to check in their respective areas if there were people who had a history of foreign travel as part of the measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to the media after conducting a video conference with mandal level officers, Prashanth Jeevan Patil said that all the precautionary measures were being taken in the district as per the directions of the State government to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The focus would be on avoiding public gatherings by banning public meetings and rallies. In addition to this, bars and permit rooms of wine shops were also shut down. Schools and colleges, cinema theatres, parks, indoor stadiums were also shut down temporarily, he added.

He informed that the special teams would conduct door to door survey to verify whether any person from foreign countries arrived in their area and if arrived, they would inquire about their health condition. If any such person found facing health problems, they would be shifted to Gandhi Hospital at Hyderabad or District Government hospital at Nalgonda, he maintained.

Seeking the cooperation of the people in taking up preventive measures to check the spread of coronavirus, he asked the people to inform to State Level Toll-free number: 104 or District Surveillance Officer Dr. Rahul on phone number 9948177977, if they have information on any person arrived in their area from foreign.

Asking people not to panic, Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath said that no one tested positive of the screening test conducted to the people, who arrived from Hongkong, Rome and Italy. There was a need to take precautionary measures including social distancing for the next two to three weeks to ensure check the spread. Immigration authorities are checking all airports in the country and have been asked to inform the district police when any person belonging to Nalgonda arrived, he added.

Declare holidays to Anganwadi centres: Staff

Nalgonda: Anganwadi Teachers and Helpers Association has urged the State government to declare holidays for Anganwadi centres on par with the schools and colleges in a precautionary move to check spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to the media after submitting a memorandum to the district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, the association district president Edama Sumathamma said that the though the State government had decided to close the schools, colleges and coaching centres, but officials of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) were instructed the staff to run Anganwadi centres in the district. There is a chance to supply nutrition food to the children with takeaway facility even though holidays are declared to Anganwadi centres, she added. Keeping in mind the health of the children, she urged the government to declare holidays to Anganwadi centres.

