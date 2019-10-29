Special train service for Sabarimala season from Visakhapatnam

By | Published: 6:23 pm

Visakhapatnam: With a view to clear the extra rush of passengers travelling towards Sabarimala, the East Coast Railway will run special trains between Visakhapatnam and Kollam for 10 trips from November 17 to January 21, 2020.

The train No. 08515 Visakhapatnam- Kollam weekly special express train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 23.50hrs and will reach Kollam on Tuesdays at 06.55hrs from Nov. 17 to Jan,19, 2020.

In the return direction the train No. 08516 Kollam-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Kollam on Tuesdays at 10.00hrs and will reach Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 18.30hrs from Nov. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020.

This pair of special trains will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Elamanchili, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Venkatagiri, Srikalahasthi, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Katpadi, Vaniyambadi, Jollarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimabatore Jn., Palghat, Ottapalam, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara and Kayankulam between the Visakhapatnam and Kollam stations.

The trains have the composition of Four Third AC, Nine Sleeper Class, Six General Second class and Two Second class cum luggage coaches.

