Special train services between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad extended 

Hyderabad: South Central Railway has extended the weekly special train services between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad with these trains scheduled every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Train no. 08579 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad will leave Visakhapatnam every Wednesday starting from April 6 to May 25 while Train no. 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Secunderabad every Thursday starting April 7 and till May 26.

Meanwhile, on every Tuesday, Train no. 08585 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad special train will depart from Visakhapatnam station from April 4 to May 31 and Train no. 08586 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam is scheduled every Wednesday from April 6 to June 1.

The extension of special trains has been made in order to clear the extra rush of passengers, according to a press release.

