Special train to New Delhi leaves Secunderabad station

Hyderabad: For the first time since train services were suspended on March 22 as part of national lockdown, general passengers from twin cities boarded a special train heading to New Delhi at Secunderabad railway station, on Wednesday morning.

According to South Central Railway (SCR), Bengaluru – New Delhi special train which departed from Bengaluru on Tuesday, reached Secunderabad at 7.50 am. “Entire station has been cardoned off by the police force to restrict unauthorised entry of ticketless passengers”, said a senior official.

With railways asking passengers to reach their respective stations 90 minutes prior to their boarding time, passengers have lined up at Secunderabad station from 5.30 am itself.

Officials said that apart from instructing passengers to wear a mask, precautionary measures including physical distance, thermal screening and sanitation were taken up to ensure safe and hassle-free journey to passengers.

Meanwhile, New Delhi-Secunderabad special train, which departed national capital on Tuesday will arrive at Secunderabad station anytime between 6 pm – 7 pm.

