Specially-abled fan’s art overwhelms Salman

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has shared a heartfelt wish for a specially-abled fan who sketched him. The actor said that he didn’t know how to reciprocate such love.

Salman shared the video on Twitter where the fan is seen drawing his sketch with his feet.

“God bless… Can’t reciprocate the love, but prayers and much love!” Salman captioned the video.

The 53-year-old superstar has become very active on social media lately. He has been giving fans a sneak peek into his personal life, work schedules and fitness regime.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for “Dabaang 3” with Sonakshi Sinha, and “Inshallah” alongside Alia Bhatt.

