Specially weaved sarees for Ujjaini Mahankali goddess

Hyderabad: This Bonalu festival, the mother goddess at the popular Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad will be draped in Pochampally and Ikkat sarees, which are specially being weaved at the temple premises itself.

The Chenetha Karmika Sangam, LB Nagar is specially weaving two handloom sarees at the temple as is offering to the goddess for free of cost.

“We are offering the sarees to seek blessings of the goddess for development and welfare of the poor weavers,” said Chenetha Karmika Sangam, LB Nagar, president Cheruku Swamy. Each saree is expected to cost about Rs 8,000.

Last year too, the Sangam had offered a saree to the goddess and continuing the practice, this year, two sarees are being weaved and presented.

This year, a Sky Blue Navaratna design and Royal Blue Elephant and Peacock designed sarees are being weaved. The weaving exercise commenced on Monday and is likely to be completed on Friday.

Every day, four weavers, including Swamy, are weaving the sarees from 9 am to 7 pm at the temple. The idea behind weaving the sarees at the temple is to ensure sanctity, besides devotees visiting the temple will have the opportunity to witness the hard work involved in weaving the sarees, he informed.

Apart from Ujjaini Mahankali temple, the Sangam, which has over 250 members from LB Nagar and Hayathnagar, offered eight sarees to Ashtalakshmi temple, Kothapet during the annual Brahmotsavams at the temple held in May early this year.

