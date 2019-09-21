Spectacular Adilabad landscapes beckon film makers

By | Published: 12:02 am 10:12 pm

Adilabad: Erstwhile Adilabad district is often fondly called as ‘Kashmir of Telangana’ by nature lovers for its scores of scenic waterfalls, picturesque valleys and breathtaking landscapes. Are these spots being featured in films on par with their counterparts located elsewhere in Andhra Pradesh or any other State? In a welcoming sign, they are gradually grabbing attention of film makers, in particular, cinematographers.

“The district’s waterfalls, valleys and landscapes are ideal for shooting songs and other scenes of feature film. They can bring freshness to a movie. I visited Mitte waterfalls in Lingapur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recently. I don’t know why film makers are not making use of these locations,” Kamalakar, a Hyderabad based cinematographer told Telangana Today.

The composite Adilabad is home to pristine nature wonders and serene valleys nestled in isolated places. It is blessed with famous Kuntala, Pochera, Gayatri, Mitte, Gundala waterfalls cascading from over 100 feet high. It is endowed with some more idyllic spots like Chintala Madara, Kanakayi, Savutula Gundam and Bobbe Jhari falls that are yet to hog the limelight.

Similarly, the district houses many gorgeous isolated valleys that are surrounded by hills and captivating greenery. Khandala, Lohara, Jodeghat, Tiryani and Lovva are a few to name. They are away from hustle-bustle life of urban parts and offer memorable experiences to the visitors. The locations provide the visitors with an opportunity revitalise one’s soul and body.

Ironically, both the waterfalls, valleys and landscapes are still deprived of better connectivity and accommodation facilities, despite having the potential to become popular tourist destinations. “They can be a source of income to the government and create employment to locals if transportation and basic amenities including hotels, drinking water and toilets were set up,” A Chandramouli, a budding film lyricist and tourist guide from Mancherial, said.

He added that, braving certain odds, the film makers are showing great interest in filming songs and certain scenes at the waterfalls and in valleys, considering the degree of visual grandeur provided by these spots. The cost of production is comparatively low and the locations can easily be reached from Hyderabad by train or bus.

