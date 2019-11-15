Spectra Global School celebrates Club Fest in Warangal

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Warangal Urban: Spectra Global School here on Thursday celebrated its Club Fest along with Children’s Day.

While Prof. P Anand Raj, dean of planning and development and Prof of Civil Dept. NIT Warangal; attended the programme as chief guest, Prof. L Ramgopal Reddy, dean of student welfare activities, NITW; was the guest of honour. Both the guests urged students to inculcate values. “Hard work and patience will help the students achieve their goals,” Prof Anand Raj.

The students took oath of office and the president of each club reiterated their election manifesto and election eve promises to their club members. The aim of the student club is to boost the self-esteem and multifaceted personality development of each and every Spectrian. There are four clubs — Einstein, Vikram Sarabhai, Bill Gates and Homi J Bhabha. Each club will take charge of conducting assembly, maintaining discipline and organising various events for a week, which will continue in a cyclic manner.

The students will plan and execute the club activities on their own, thereby improving the team spirit, organisational ability, leadership, communication skills and sportsmanship, which boosts their self-esteem. The Club Fest celebrations were followed by scintillating performances in dance and poetry, highlighting national integration by Spectrians. The festivities concluded with an exuberant prize distribution ceremony for all pre-Children’s Day competitions.

The principal displayed the Rolling Shield to be won by the winning Club of 2019 and encouraged every Spectrian to perform better and win as many stars as possible for their clubs. Overall, it was an exciting, energetic, morally and culturally imbibed, and fun-filled day of celebrations at Spectra Global School.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.