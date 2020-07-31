Speed boards come up at more junctions in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:20 pm 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: Based on the success of a pilot project of installing ‘Know Your Speed’ boards on the Nehru Outer Ring Road, the Rachakonda Police have installed them at four more locations. These boards come with electronic display aimed at addressing road safety issues.

The devices are installed on the National Highway between Nandanavanam-Narapally, HPCL Junction, AIMS- Bhongir and Singannagudem. The devices, which work round-the-clock and remain unhindered by rain or fog, were sponsored by Jagath Swapna Realtor Private Limited.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, “Analysis and reports have shown that speeding and driver negligence were the leading cause of fatal accidents with annually about 1.5 lakh losing their lives in road accidents in our country.”

Most times people do not realise how fast they are going and this system will alert those who cross the speed limit, he added.

Besides, Public Addressing (PA) systems are being installed at two junctions — Uppal X roads and ECIL X roads — to educate people on traffic rules and crime prevention.

“It helps in guiding pedestrians, drivers and other road users to ensure safety and free flow of traffic. Amid the pandemic, it is also useful in making announcements on precautions to be taken and others aspects like identifying haphazardly parked vehicles that often lead to traffic chaos,” officials said.

