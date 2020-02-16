Speed guns to be on the move in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: With 21 of the 22 accident deaths in the city in January being attributed to over-speeding, the Hyderabad Traffic Police is out on the streets, training their speed guns on reckless drivers.

There will be no escape from the speed guns, with the police now deciding to do away with the system of installing the guns at one particular point. Teams will now be on the move, staying out of sight but with the speed guns focused on the road.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police now has 11 guns, including six newly acquired ones, using which they have booked a staggering 2,967 cases of over-speeding in January.

“Six new automated speed guns have been provided to the ACPs. Every month depending on the accident data, the traffic police use them at various locations. Purpose is not to impose penalties but to deter motorists from driving rashly,” said Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumar.

A traffic official said the speed limits on various roads in the city differ.

“The speed limit is fixed taking into consideration various factors, including road conditions, carriageway width, pedestrian flow etc,” he said.

The newly acquired speed guns are connected to the tablets available with traffic policemen. As soon as an over-speeding violation is noticed, a challan is generated and the owner of the vehicle is informed through an SMS.

Some of the regular spots where the guns are kept are PVNR Expressway, Inner Ring Road stretch from Kanchanbagh to Aramgarh junction, Habsiguda Road, Langer Houz to Tolichowki stretch, Bowenpally stretch and the KBR Park-Jubilee Hills route.

“The location is changed regularly to surprise the motorists. Otherwise they slowdown at a particular spot to evade a challan,” DCP (Traffic) K Babu Rao said.

The traffic police register cases under Section-184 (on whoever drives a motor vehicle at a speed or in a manner which is dangerous to the public) and impose a fine of Rs 1,000. The State government is yet to give the nod for the increased penalty tariff, under which over-speeding would cost the violator Rs 5,000.

“As of now, there is no system wherein drivers who are caught over-speeding have to appear for counselling. In most accidents, it is a human error, either due to over-speeding or drunk driving followed by road design error or conditions. So, drivers should also be called for counselling. Imposing challans will not help much,” feels road safety expert Vinay Kumar Kanumala.

