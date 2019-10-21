Speed up Bhagiratha works: Indrakaran to officials

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Monday instructed district authorities to expedite works of Mission Bhagiratha scheme in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Speaking at a review meeting with District Collectors and MLAs of Nirmal and Adilabad district here, Indrakaran Reddy said the piped drinking water supply scheme was a prestigious programme for the TRS government, and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was committed to providing safe potable water to every household in the State. He suggested that the authorities and local legislators strive hard to realise the Chief Minister’s dream and to resolve minor challenges if any. He told them to speed up the works by motivating the executing agencies.

Adilabad legislator Jogu Ramanna and his counterpart from Mudhole G Vittal Reddy, Collectors M Prashanthi of Nirmal and Divya Devarajan belonging to Adilabad, Adilabad Zilla Parishad Chairperson Rathod Janardhan and his counterpart Koripelli Vijaya Laxmi of Nirmal and authorities of Mission Bhageeratha of the two districts were present at the review meeting.

