Speed up collectorate building works: Prashanth Reddy to officials

By | Published: 12:47 am

Nizamabad/Kamareddy: The Telangana government is constructing 26 new collectorate buildings in the State, including 21 in newly formed districts and five in old districts, said Road and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy. Each building is being constructed in 1.5 lakhs square feats, he added.

The Minister inspected Nizamabad and Kamareddy district collectorate buildings along with Road and Building officials. On the occasion, the Minister said that earlier people had to roam around different places to get their tasks done since government offices were situated in different places. Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to construct integrated collectorates to bring all the government offices in one place, he said.

The Minister instructed the R&B officials to complete the Siddipet collectorate works before 15th August. He said that Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagityal, Rajanna Srisilla, Peddapalli, Vikarabad and Medchal Malkajgiri district collectorates construction works is almost completed and the remaining work should be completed by 28th August.

The Minister instructed the R&B officials to complete the works in Warangal urban, Janagaon and Rangareddy districts before Dasara. Nizamabad and Kamareddy Collectors C Narayana Reddya and Dr. Sharath, R&B Engineer-in-Chief Ganapathi, Ravinder Rao, Chief-Engineer Madhusudan Reddy and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .