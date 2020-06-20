Speed up crop loan disbursement: MV Reddy

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Kothagudem: The Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao has complained that the bankers in the district were acting in negligent manner in issuing crop loans to the farmers.

He alleged that even as the agriculture work has begun in the district the bankers were delaying the disbursement of crop loans. The bankers were not following the guidelines issued by the State government.

During a video conference which the District Collector MV Reddy conducted with Lead District Manager, bankers and agriculture officials on Friday the MLA wanted the bankers to act responsibly as the government was giving priority to agriculture.

The Collector Reddy told the press here on Saturday that he came to know that few bankers were not showing interest in issuing crop loans. A report regarding such bankers would be sent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as they were failing to adhere to government rules in providing crop loans.

All the bankers were directed to speed up crop loan disbursement within the stipulated time period and not to give any scope for delay in the process. They were told to complete crop loan disbursement by the end of June, he noted. The government issued clear guidelines that crop loans must be made available by the time the farmers take up agriculture activities. It was not proper for the bankers to cause any delay in sanctioning loans to farmers, Reddy pointed.

The Collector further informed that all the agriculture officers (AOs) and agriculture extension officers (AEOs) were directed to submit a report with branch wise details of crop loans disbursement. As many as 1.38 lakh farmers in the district have the eligibility for agriculture loans. The crop loans target for current year was 1458.57 crore. But so far only Rs 36.88 crore worth loans were sanctioned despite the fact that there were 140 branches of different banks, he stated.

Collector Reddy lamented that due to the above facts the farmers have lost faith in the banks and were not showing interest in availing loans from the banks. The bankers were asked to organise awareness meetings on crop loans in the villages, he added.

