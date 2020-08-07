Speed up integrated collectorates works: R&B Minister

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy directed officers to expedite construction of integrated district collectorate buildings at the earliest.

Addressing a review meeting here on Thursday, he said that works on new collectorates in 26 districts admeasuring 1.50 lakh square feet have been going on in a speedy manner. “These colletorates will be people-friendly saving them time and energy from going from one office to another in different locations,” he said.

He reminded them that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had decided to go for decentralisation of administration by creating 23 new districts and then embarked on bringing all the district level offices under one roof in the shape of Integrated Collector offices.

He said that Integrated Colletorates will house all departments including the offices of the collectorate and Additional Collector. He further ordered the officers to complete the works at the Siddipet collectorate by August 15, as there is s possibility that Chief Minister might inaugurate the new premises.

“Similarly new collectorates of Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapally, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri are almost complete. hence they must be made ready in all aspects before August 28, for inauguration,” he said. On the otherhand Warangal (U), Jangaon and Rangareddy collectorates will be ready by Dasara.

R&B ENCs Ganapathi Reddy, Ravinder Rao and Chief Engineer Madusudhan Reddy participated in the meeting.

