Speed up Palle Pragathi works, Khammam Collector tells officials

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Khammam: The District Collector RV Karnan directed the officials to speed up Palle Pragathi works in villages to complete them as per schedule.

He inspected Palle Pragathi works in several villages of Tallad and Kallur mandals in the district on Thursday. He visited Tallada, Vengannapeta, Padamara Lokavaram, Pullaiah Banjara, Pochavaram, Chinnakorukondi villages in those mandals and interacted with people.

The Collector inspected constructing works of dumping yards, crematoriums, nurseries and double bed room houses, soak pits works in the mandals. The Collector noted that the works related to dumping yards and crematoriums were going on at slow pace. He advised the officials to maintain plant nurseries and their records in a proper manner.

Karnan noted that flying squads have been visiting the villages. All the works have to be completed in time in the second phase Palle Pragathi. He expressed anger on poor maintenance of nursery at Vengannapeta and ordered the concerned officer to issue show-cause notice to the gram pachayat secretary for his negligence.

He told the officers to purchase tractors immediately for the villages to lift garbage. Referring to Mission Naari programme he advised the medical officers to conduct the blood tests to check haemoglobin level in women in the villages. In case of anemia the women should be given iron tablets. Kallur Revenue Divisional Officer Shivaji, Tahsildar Mangilal and others were present.

Photo: Collector RV Karnan greeting a woman during his visit to Kallur mandal in Khammam district on Thursday.

