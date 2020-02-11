Speed up process for old city Metro: TPCC

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Monday sought allocation of funds and speedy completion of the metro network in the old city. “Mere statement of the State government that it is committed to the metro rail in the old city is not sufficient. It should explain to the people why it failed to take up works in this part of the city on par with the other parts of the city,” TPCC spokesperson G Niranjan said here on Monday.

The TPCC appreciated the stand taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in accepting original metro alignment in the old city.

“They opposed it and proposed a new alignment in the all-party meeting convened by the Chief Minister on December 9, 2014, which resulted in the delay in taking up this project,” he said.

He also appreciated the memorandum submitted by Akbaruddin for sanction of Rs 10 crore for the development of Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple, though he or his party legislators ever attended meetings of Bonalu arrangements all these years. “At last, Owaisi recognised the importance of the 100-year-old temple now,” he noted. He said he hopes that Akbaruddin would desist in future from using degrading utterances against Hindu gods.

The spontaneous instructions by the Chief Minister to the Chief Secretary on the representation of Akbaruddin proved the latter’s claims that the steering of the State government was in their hands, the TPCC spokesperson said. “The Chief Minister visited the temple in 2014 and announced the development of the temple,” he recalled.

