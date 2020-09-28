Speed up RoB works in Kazipet: Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar

By | Published: 7:38 pm

Warangal Urban: Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar on Monday asked District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu to talk to the management of St Gabriel’s High School and resolve a land issue which was stalling the works of a Road over Bridge (RoB) across the railway line at Fatima Junction in Kazipet.

Vinay Bhaskar inspected the construction works and enquired about the progress with the site engineer besides interacting with workers. He also spoke with officials of the Roads and Buildings Department, which is the executing agency of the works, and directed them not to compromise with the quality of the works.

The MLA also asked them to speed up the works to complete the RoB by the December 31, 2021, deadline. He said the State government had sanctioned Rs 78 crore to construct an RoB parallel to the existing bridge across the Kazipet-Balharsha railway line. “The second RoB will help ease the traffic on the bridge since there is a multi-fold increase in the number of vehicles in the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanamkonda-Kazipet in the last couple decades,” he added.

