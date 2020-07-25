Speeding car mows down three of a family in Suryapet

By | Published: 12:30 am

Suryapet: Three members of a family died on the spot and another injured in a road accident on National Highway 65 near Muddala Cheruvu stage of Munagala mandal in Suryapet district on Friday evening.

The victims were identified as Vadugu Nagamalleshwar Rao (40), his wife Mamullamma (34) and his daughter Durga (12). His son Konda Babu also received injuries in the incident.

The road accident took place when an overspeeding car hit the four family members who stood on roadside after getting down the car in which they were travelling. Vadugu Nagamalleshwar Rao, his wife Mamullamma and his daughter Durga died on the spot in the incident. Immediately after the incident, the locals shifted the injured boy to a hospital at Kodad by another car for treatment. The victims were natives of Interu village of Kruthivela mandal in Krsihna district.

Along with his family members, Nagamalleshwar Rao, a resident of Madhapur in Hyderabad had engaged a car to go to his native place and was returned to Hyderabad. He asked the driver to stop the car as he wanted to answer a nature’s call. When he got down, his family members too got down and in the meanwhile, the speeding car lost control and mowed down them.

