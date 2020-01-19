Speeding truck collides with another truck in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: A speeding truck crashed into another truck moving ahead of it at Pedda Shapur junction in Shamshabad on the National Highway here on Saturday. No casualties were reported, but both the trucks and a car were heavily damaged in the accident, police said.

The incident occurred when the vehicles were coming from Shadnagar towards Hyderabad. According to the police, when one of the trucks, laden with iron rods slowed down at a speed breaker, the second one that was coming from behind rammed it.

“While the trucks collided with each other, another car behind them came in between and was damaged,” police said adding that no casualties or injuries were reported. However, the incident slowed down traffic on the stretch from Pedda Shapur junction towards Shamshabad. The Cyberabad Traffic Police reached the spot immediately and cleared the mangled vehicles and eased traffic.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.