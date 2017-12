By | Published: 2:16 pm

Hyderabad: A motorcyclist died after the bike he was riding was hit by a speeding lorry at Borabanda under Sanjeev Reddy Nagar police station limits on Wednesday.

The victim identified as K Sumanth (23), a resident of BK Guda was going to his shop when the lorry hit him resulting in serious head injuries. Death was instant for Sumanth.

Sumanth’s helmet was damaged completely in the accident. The police detained the lorry driver and took up investigation.