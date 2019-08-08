Spells of rain continue in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: With the monsoon continuing to remain active, the city for most part of the day remained cloudy and different parts including the suburbs received light rainfall on Thursday. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, areas such as Kukatpally, Balanagar, Uppal, Musheerabad and Khairatabad recorded light rainfall. In the next three days, light to moderate rains are forecast in different parts of the Greater Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, the rainfall recorded by India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the city was 4.5 mm. The IMD said the southwest monsoon has been active over the State and given this, Hyderabad would witness cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the next two days.

On the other hand, incessant rainfall over the last one week has resulted in filling up the deficit in Medchal-Malkajgiri district to reach normal rainfall level. For a normal rainfall of 353.6 mm, this district recorded 383.2 mm during June 1 and August 7, according to IMD.