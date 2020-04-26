Spending time effectively

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic has not just created remote working as a new norm by the companies but it also paved the way for professionals for upskilling. The lockdown coupled with work from home is giving ample opportunities for professionals for remote learning. Several IT professionals are showing interest to learn courses like Python, Data Sciences, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Artificial Learning, Neural networks, and deep learning among others online.

According to the ed-tech platforms, as the professionals are working from home, the total video watch hours on the platforms have gone up by four times in the recent past.

“I have been working on the same technology from the past seven years. Given the situation, the technology I am working on now does not have enough opportunities in the IT sector and my company is taking hard decisions. So, I have joined an online data science course and I am upskilling myself,” said N Shiva Kumar, who is working with a tier-2 company.

Some tech professionals like Suresh Dubbaka working for MNCs are taking up short term courses online to complement their career growth.

“Working from home has given me an opportunity to channelize the extra time at hand towards enhancing my skills which will complement my career growth. I am aware of the fact that the uncertainty of the current situation will continue even after the lockdown ends. To be better prepared for the future, I decided to pursue a short-term course in financial risk analytics. Joining this course has helped me take a deeper dive into the concepts of credit risk modeling and market risk optimization that are relevant for my sector,” he said.

Great Learning Academy, the ed-tech company said it was witnessing 70 percent of the traction from working professionals across sectors like IT/ITES, BFSI, consulting, and automobiles. According to the academy, the professionals were interested in courses like python, machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning.

“Over the past month, we have witnessed an increased interest from users wanting to use their time to learn and upskill. We have seen a-three times increase in content consumption across the platform. Hyderabad ranks among the top four cities witnessing the highest demands for these courses now with 70 percent of our learners being working professionals mainly employed in IT/ ITES sector,” Great Learning Academy Co-founder Hari Krishnan Nair said