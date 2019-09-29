Spicejet, Alliance Air to operate new flights between Vizag, Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:06 pm

Visakhapatnam: New flight services will be extended to Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada along with two additional services to Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

In the absence of flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, SpiceJet and Alliance Air have come forward to operate them. Alliance Air will operate flights from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam via Vijayawada from October 1. A 70-seater aircraft will take off at Hyderabad at 6.25 p.m. and arrive at Gannavaram airport at 7.30 p.m.

It will again leave Gannavaram at 7.55 p.m. and reach Visakhapatnam at

8.55 p.m.

In the return direction, the flight will leave Visakhapatnam at 9.20 p.m. and arrive in Gannavaram at 10 p.m. After a 45 minute halt, it will leave for Hyderabad to reach the destination at 11.45 p.m.

Similarly, SpiceJet will operate a 78-seater aircraft from Visakhapatnam to Gannavaram from October 27. This flight will leave Visakhapatnam at 8.30 a.m. and arrive in Gannavaram at 9.30 a.m. In the return direction, it will leave Gannavaram at 9.50 a.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 10.50 a.m.

Also, Indigo airlines too will operate an additional service between Hyderabad and Vijayawada from October 27. This flight will leave Hyderabad at 6.35 p.m. and reach Gannavaram at 7.35 p.m. In the return direction, it will leave Gannavaram at 7.55 p.m. ad reach Hyderabad at

9.15 p.m.

