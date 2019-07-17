SpiceJet flight hits technical snag; cancelled

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:36 pm

Renigunta: A SpiceJet aircraft flying from Renigunta to Hyderabad was cancelled at Tirupati International Airport due to a technical snag on Wednesday.

The flight landed soon after take-off when the pilot identified a technical snag in the aircraft, following which the aircraft landed safely. Almost 40 passengers were on board when the technical snag was identified.

“SpiceJet flight SG 1042 operating Tirupati-Hyderabad was cancelled due to a technical issue on Wednesday. All Passengers were adjusted on alternate flights”, said SpiceJet spokesperson on the incident.

The flight had originally travelled from Hyderabad to Tirupati international airport. The flight was on its return journey when the snag occurred.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter