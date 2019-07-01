SpiceJet plane overshoots runway on landing, none hurt

By | Published: 11:25 am

Surat: A SpiceJet plane Sunday overshot the runway while landing at the Surat Airport, although none of the passengers and crew members on board were hurt in the incident, an airport official said. The incident, which occurred around 8.15 pm, was a result of heavy rain and wind, the official said.

“A SpiceJet flight from Bhopal to Surat overshot runway at the airport here due to heavy rainfall and wind. All the 43 passengers and four crew members are safe and they are being handled by the SpiceJet officials,” Surat airport director S K Panigrahi said.

The airport operations were suspended for the night following the incident, and three flights were diverted to Ahmedabad airport, he said.