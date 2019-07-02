Spidey gets desi welcome

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Tom Holland’s upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home is yet to release in India, but the iconic Web Slinger has already reached India through art.

In anticipation of the superhero film, students of art in Bengaluru and Pune brought their version of Spider-Man alive through graffiti art. And Spider-Man is on an India tour with the art.

The superhero is seen on top of India Gate, Taj Mahal and also in front of the Gateway Of India.

Taking the India story forward, one image shows him trying his hand at Indian classical dance. Thanks to the widespread fan frenzy for the film in India, Spider-Man: Far From Home will arrive in India a day earlier than scheduled.

The film will open on July 4 and Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.