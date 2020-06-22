Spike in Covid cases in Telangana police department

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: The spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State Police, especially in the West Zone in the capital, is leaving many police personnel jittery. Police sources said over 200 police personnel across the State had tested positive for the Covid-19 so far.

The department had its personnel in the forefront during the lockdown, with several posted at check-posts set up on main roads discharging their duties round the clock to ensure that people did not step out of their houses. Apart from checking motorists at the check-posts, the police personnel were also engaged to identify migrant labourers and send them to their native places and also to provide food for them.

But for the last few weeks, the pandemic has cast a shadow on the department with several personnel testing positive. A majority of them were from the West Zone of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate. To prevent the spread of the virus, the department has already issued instructions to the Superintendent of Police in each district and Commissioners of Police to immediately sanction leave to those who are reporting sick.

The first case in the department was reported in Saifabad police station in April with a 56-year-old constable testing positive. A few days ago, three senior IPS officers with the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate also tested positive.

The worst-affected police stations in the city were Banjara Hills, Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar, Kulsumpura and Shahinayathgunj. More than 18 persons were affected in the Hyderabad Special Branch (SB) wing, which is entrusted with the task of collecting information or intelligence to plan its strategies.

A senior official said police, health and municipal department personnel were front-line warriors and were on the battlefront as part of their responsibility and in the process, many of them were testing positive. Necessary steps were being taken for proper treatment to those affected by the virus, he added.

15 employees of police academy test positive

Fifteen employees of the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy working in the administration wing tested positive for Covid-19 virus on Monday. Officials asked the 15 employees to be under quarantine.

