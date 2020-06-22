Spinning yarns together

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Fashion has always been an interesting topic for women. Fulfilling the desire to look special and the love to wear something unique is not at all easy. To fulfil this desire, Kavitha Reddy, a certified fashion designer, comes to the rescue of city fashionistas.

Kavitha Reddy travelled a tough route but her belief in herself made her a successful fashion designer. “I got married at a young age but I should thank my in-laws who supported me throughout. I have completed a diploma from NIFT and later moved to Australia for higher studies in fashion designing and textile industry. My respect for our country grew after going there. People don’t realise the value of what we have here. While I was there, I decided to work on Khadi collection and spread knowledge about it,” says the designer.

Life was not easy for Kavitha as she had many loops and bounds in her career. While taking care of her family responsibilities, the designer was unable to pay attention to her career. After returning from abroad, she worked at Ramoji Film City and later moved to Kalanjali Shopping Mall and soon started experimenting with fabrics and designs. She made a mix and match of the late 1990s and today’s fashion which soon became a trend.

“Nothing gave me satisfaction until I started focusing on Khadi. The hard work done by the weavers made me realise that it’s not easy to make Khadi; yet these weavers get paid very less which made me focus on this issue. I started a boutique purely for Khadi garments which has been certified by the government,” shares Kavitha.

“I had visited many places in Telangana in the recent past. Due to the pandemic, several weavers fell jobless and all I can do now to help these workers is to ask them to work on face masks which are now in high demand,” adds Kavitha who is presently working with 50 weavers.

Kavitha says it’s high time to help these weavers. “I have donated some amount to the weavers which would help them survive during this pandemic situation. Despite being into the fashion industry for several years, helping these weavers and receiving their blessings gives me more satisfaction,” she says.

The designer suggests that the young generation should know the value of Khadi and they should always buy it from certified stores. Khadi is something you can wear in summer and winter as it has more benefits, says Kavitha.

Beyond Khadi weavers, Kavitha extends a helping hand towards the floriculture farmers. “Many farmers don’t have proper awareness. They are unaware that they can dry the flowers in the sun and stock them. There is a huge demand for dry marigold flowers and dry rose petals. The farmers will get paid well for the stock,” says Kavitha who is currently focusing on these farmers.

