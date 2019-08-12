Spirit of Eid pervades in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Muslims across the city celebrated Eid-ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, on Monday. Dressed in traditional festival attire, thousands thronged Eidgahs and mosques across the city. Most preferred to attend prayers in the early hours so that they could take up other Eid-ul-Adha practices later in the day.

The biggest congregation was witnessed at the Mir Alam Eidgah in Bahadurpura, where close to one lakh people offered prayers. The prayers were led by Hafeez Mohammed Rizwan Qureshi, the Khateeb of Mecca Masjid.

The TS Wakf Board authorities, on their part, made elaborate arrangements for the prayers, with tents being put up across the Eidgah and the ground being furnished with mats.

People also offered prayers in smaller congregations at the Eidgah Qutb Shahi Tombs, Hockey Ground Masab Tank, Eidgah Chilkalguda, Mecca Masjid, Jamia Masjid Mahboob Chowk, Jamia Masjid Musheerabad, Shahi Masjid Bagh-e- Aam and other important mosques in the city.

With lakhs of animals across Hyderabad to be sacrificed, many faced problems in getting a butcher to help them with the process. Butchers from the neighbouring districts of Mahabubnagar, Medak, Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad were in demand and charged anywhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 for a sheep or goat.

After the sacrifice of the animal, the meat was divided into three parts and distributed among the poor, relatives and friends, and one part kept with the family. The hide of the animal is donated to Islamic seminaries, who later sell them to traders. The proceeds generated through the process are later used for running the institutions.

Senior police officials including Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Additional Commissioner (l &O) D S Chauhan and other officials reviewed security arrangements across the city. Companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in sensitive places in the old city while the local police posted pickets at various communally sensitive places to ensure law and order.

