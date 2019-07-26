Spirit of London fancied for Bengaluru feature

By | Published: 12:10 am 5:58 pm

Bengaluru: The Prithviraj-trained Spirit Of London looks set to make amends in the Elusive Pimpernal Cup 1400 metres a handicap for horses, rated 30 and 50, 5-years-old and over, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails are up.The first race starts at 2 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Aine 1, Genuine Star 2, Desert Mirage 3

2. Chula Vista 1, Stars In His Eyes 2, Sharp Response 3

3. Electra 1, Smile Of Joy 2, Shiraz 3

4. Spirit Of London 1, Reczai 2, San Bernardino 3

5. Phoenix Reached 1, Shaktiman 2, Galino 3

6. Schafenberg 1, Rorito 2, Speedster 3

Day’s Best: Electra.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter