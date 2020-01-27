Spirit of nationalism all-pervading in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: Marking the 71st Republic Day, flag-hoisting ceremonies and parades were held at different institutions, government offices and colleges across the city on Sunday.

At Bus Bhavan, TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma hoisted the national flag and highlighted the dedication and sacrifices of freedom fighters.

At the celebrations organised by South Central Railway, General Manager Gajanan Mallya unfurled the flag and received the Guard of Honour presented by contingents of Railway Protection Force, Civil Defence, National Cadet Corps, Scouts and Guides.

NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), recalled the efforts and sacrifices of the freedom fighters and urged the HMRL employees to rededicate themselves and work with renewed vigour.

Hoisting the flag at Vidyut Soudha, D Prabhakar Rao, CMD, TSGENCO and TSTRANSCO, said in a major development, TSGENCO has introduced the concept of Reversible Pumping Facility at Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam hydel stations.

N Kshitija, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, in the presence of the staff, celebrated the Republic Day. On the occasion, meritorious services awards were given away to Anitha, Dy RO, and Rajaiah, animal keeper.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Shobha encouraged forest staff to work with utmost dedication as forest development plays a vital role in the State’s all-round growth. After unfurling the flag at Aranya Bhavan, she handed over appreciation letters and cash incentives to staff members who displayed exemplary dedication.

The Hyderabad Metro Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner Arvind Kumar commended the role of the staff in the development of the city. “Despite shortage of hands, the HMDA has been doing a commendable job. We must all rededicate ourselves to make Hyderabad as one of the world’s best cities,” he said after unfurling the flag at HMDA office in Tarnaka.

Prof A Sudhakar (Academic) of Dr BR Ambedkar Open University; CY Nagesh, Joint Chief Environmental Engineer, Telangana State Pollution Control Board; Krupakar Reddy, Engineer-In-Chief, Mission Bhagiratha; also have participated in the Republic Day celebrations at their respective offices and hoisted the national flag.

At the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Police Academy, Director Atul Karwal unfurled the flag while the ceremonial parade was commanded by Ajeetha Begum, IPS, Assistant Director. Karwal exhorted the IPS probationers of 72 RR to commit themselves to the constitutional ideals, adhere to the principle of equality and establish rule of law in its true spirit.

