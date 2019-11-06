Spirited HFC go down fighting

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: In what turned out to be a closely contested tie, hosts Hyderabad FC put up a spirited show before going down to NorthEast United 0-1 in the Indian Super League match at GMC Balayogi Stadium on Wednesday.

Hyderabad side, fresh from a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters on Saturday, played an aggressive game and created several chances in the first half, much to the delight of the home supporters who assembled in good numbers. However, a late Maximiliano Barreiro penalty in the 86th minute proved to be costly. Hyderabad FC’s Shankar, who had a brilliant game till then, committed an error as he was trying to block the ball. It went on to hit his hand and the referee had no second thoughts on awarding the penalty.

Brazilian striker Marcelinho, who had a good campaign in the ISL 2019, created the first real chance in the fourth minute. He executed a step-over to outfox Mislav Komorski and thumped the ball towards the goal from a tight angle which was safely negotiated by goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury. Marcelinho once again showed his quality when he danced into the box but his cross towards Gani Nigam in the centre was headed clear.

The Highlanders also suffered a big blow when their star player Asamoah Gyan was forced off the field due to an injury. His replacement Panagiotis Triadis almost made an impact when he nearly flicked Reagan Singh’s low cross towards the goal. In the second half, the NorthEast side showed more intent and created several chances. Redeem Tlang got the better of the hosts’ defence with a clever run in behind the defence. His powerful shot from an acute angle was kept out by HFC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh. Hyderabad, however, found it difficult to maintain the same intensity they displayed in the first half.

Talking about the team’s performance, HFC coach Phil Brown admitted that the lack of finishing skills proved to be the difference. “We did well in parts. We are not playing with our full-strength team. But the boys responded to the challenge pretty well. We created chances. But we need to make sure that we are taking full advantage of them.”

With the international break coming in, the coach expects at least two or three of his players to regain fitness and join the playing eleven. “We have improved our performance when compared to the first game. When the players are back after the break, I expect them to deliver for us. We have got most of the things right so far. We will address the missing links soon,” the coach added.

The NorthEast side remain unbeaten and have eight points from four games to top the table, while Hyderabad sit ninth on the table with three points.

