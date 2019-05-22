Spiritual guru Sri Sri visits Bhadradri

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Bhadrachalam: Noted spiritual guru and Art of Living Foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on a day’s pilgrimage, visited the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple here on Wednesday. He was accompanied by GMR Group chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao. The two arrived here in a helicopter. They were given a traditional welcome by the temple chief priest Amaravadi Vijayaraghavan and the Executive Officer of the temple T Ramesh.

Ravi Shanker offered special pujas inside the sanctum sanctorum. The spiritual guru and Mallikarjuna Rao who spent around half an hour at Bhadradri also offered prayers at Lakshmi Ammavaru and Lord Anjaneya Swamy Temples located on the main temple premises.

