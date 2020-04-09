Spitting in public could spread COVID-19: ICMR

By | Published: 12:37 am 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Spitting in public places increases the dangers of spread of COVID-19 and the use of hookah in public establishments such as cafes, bars, lounges, hotels, restaurants leads to infectious diseases, experts have said.

In view of the increasing danger of COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have recently appealed to the people not to consume and spit smokeless tobacco in public places.

The apex health research body said chewing smokeless tobacco products (gutka, pan masala with tobacco, pan and other chewing tobacco products) and supari increases the production of saliva, followed by a very strong urge to spit.

Spitting in public places could enhance the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Voluntary Health Association of India Chief Executive, Bhavna B Mukhopadhyay expressed admiration for the State government for ‘taking excellent measures for prevention and control of COVID-19 under the able guidance of the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .