Sport business in Hyderabad takes a hit

Hyderabad: This has been a summer of lockdown. With Covid-19 paralysing life, this summer has been different.

The disruption in life has forced people to keep indoors. Usually, come summer holidays, the grounds and academies become hub of activities. Young trainees throng the academies in various disciplines and it results in spurt in sales in sports shops. But this season, with all the sporting activities coming to a screeching halt, the sports business too has been hit very badly.

Prem Sachdev of Sachdev Sports said this has never happened before.

“Ever since we started in our business from 1928 in the city, there have been steady sales of sports gears. In summer, it peaks and this time also we had expected a good business. But the Covid-19 pandemic has upset all plans. Never in the history we have closed all the five shops in the city. It is a huge loss. Usually, we have good demands in cricket gears, badminton, tennis, skating and other sports. There is a lot of uncertainty now and we are not sure when will we resume our activity. We have stocks lying in the shops. But this is a terrible loss for us,’’ said Prem.

Rajeev Dhupar of Regal Sports, too, agreed with Sachdev. “It is terrible loss. We always look forward for summer as there is plenty of activity. In the last few years, there is good awareness of sport in the city. We see children coming along with their parents taking to sports in a more aggressive way. The parents also know the importance of physically activity. Apart from playing sport, there is more conscious effort in physical fitness. There is a good demand of the fitness equipments, particularly during summer. Now with coronavirus, there are no sales for fitness equipments,’’ he said.

For Kamlesh Parikh of Parikh Sports, cricket has always been a big business during summer holidays.

“We usually get ready for summer holidays two months in advance. Usually, most of them prefer to play cricket and with lot of academies around in the city, the cricket gears are mostly in demand. But this unexpected turn of events has totally derailed our plans. We are not sure whether there will be any business in summer this year. We will end up in huge losses.’’

