Sporting activities come to a standstill in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An eerie silence prevails at the usually busy sports grounds or indoor venues of the city, particularly in the morning and evenings, since the last two days. With the State government banning any gatherings, thanks to the novel coronavirus, the sporting activity has come to a standstill. The sports persons, who come for their workouts or training, are greeted with locked gates and doors.

“It is something unbelievable. I have never seen in the past this happening. The Parade or Gymkhana grounds bristle with activity in all disciplines but it is a strange feeling to see empty grounds,’’ moaned P Jyothi Prasad, the former Hyderabad Ranji Trophy swing bowler.

This has been the common feature in the nook and corner of the city. The training programme and some tournaments have been stopped abruptly. Perhaps, the biggest casualty was the halting of the first edition of the Ultimate 10-ball India Open Pool championship (see box).

Former All England champion Pullela Gopichand said it is weird. “But then, we have to follow the instructions of the government for the welfare of the people. Health is more important. We can’t take risk with this dangerous virus. Yes, the training will suffer and tournaments will be stopped but then all are helpless,’’ said Gopichand, the chief national badminton coach.

Gopichand added that it is not India only but it is the world of sport that has got severely hit because of the COVID-19. “Apart from the training here, there is no activity in any part of the world that too in Olympic year, which is hardly a few months away. The training programmes have gone for a toss and there is a lot of uncertainty on whether the July Olympics will be held in Tokyo this year. We have to keep our fingers crossed.’’

As per the orders from the government, the SAI-Gopichand and other badminton academies have been closed and the trainees have been sent home. For Gopichand, it has been virtual house arrest. As a player and later on as a coach, his daily routine starts in the wee hours of the morning with the training session at the academy and end late in the evenings. “It is unusual. I feel restless. I’m used to visiting the stadium by 5 am in the morning, I feel strange to be at home. However, it has given me a lot of time to do some homework,’’ he said, adding, “usually, we have some telecast or the sports pages brimming with news. We as a sports persons are also hit hard.’’

Veteran coach Bhaskar Babu, who has the badminton academy at MLRIT, said all are helpless. “It has never happened before but because of unavoidable circumstances we are forced to close the academy. We have asked the trainees to return to their respective places,’’ he said.

Athletics coach N Ramesh, the Dronacharya awardee, is feeling odd to sit at home. ”My activity starts in the morning and it continues till late in the evening. With no activity around, we are idle (with a smile). But these measures are step in the right direction,’’ he said.

With the onset of long holidays, it is the start of the summer camps. But there is a cloud of uncertainty whether these summer camps will be held this year. Cricket is one place where there is good turnout but this year they could end up practising at home only.

The St John’s Cricket Academy where there is good number of cricketers training has been closed. So are the other cricket academies in the city. The Lal Bahadur Stadium, where it houses an indoor venue, tennis courts and other disciplines, is a scene of a deserted area.

TCSA suffers huge loss

Hyderabad: It came as a bolt from the blue to the organisers when they were asked to stop the Ultimate 10-ball India Open Pool championship that was being conducted at Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta.

Along with L&T as venue partner, the Telangana Cue Sports Association (TCSA) had hoped to complete the tournament with the final on March 17. But with the State government banning all sports activity, the organisers were told by the GHMC to halt the tournament on Monday.

Appa Rao, joint secretary of TCSA, said it was unfortunate to abruptly stop the tournament. “We were in the last stages of the tourney and it had to be stopped. We were caught napping. We wanted desperately to complete the tourney as it was a selection trial to pick the Indian team,’’ he said.

For the organisers, it is a huge loss for this March 12 to 17 tournament. “It is difficult to explain the magnitude of the loss. We had brought eight imported tables, each costing Rs 8.5 lakh, from the US for this tournament. In fact, for the first time in the country, the pool tournament was on conducted on these types of tables. It is sad it had to be stopped midway,’’ added Appa Rao.

