Sporting activities set to resume in Telangana from Aug 5

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday gave a green signal to resumption of sports in the State. In a meeting conducted by Sports Minister V Srininvas Goud along with noted athletes and coaches, he said the sporting facilities, gyms and yoga centres can be opened but only with half capacity, from August 5.

The Minister stressed that all these facilities should follow the Covid-19 rules set up by the Centre. According to Goud, athletes training in the indoor stadia must maintain social distancing, use sanitizers and take all necessary precautions. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had released Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and they must be followed, the Minister said.

Srininvas Goud also requested athletes and coaches to come forward with suggestions in forming State Sports Policy. However, the Minister clarified that no tournament will be conducted until further notification from the government. Noted athletes like former Indian captain and HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin, tennis star Sania Mirza, athletics coach N Ramesh, shuttlers B Sai Praneeth, N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy participated in the meeting and gave their suggestions.

