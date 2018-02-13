Sports Authority of Telangana to felicitate 300 winners

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) and Olympic Association of Telangana (OAT) are going to felicitate over 300 State athletes, who have won medals for the State in sub-junior, junior and senior categories in various disciplines, on February 17, to commomerate the birthday of Chief Minster K Chandrashekhar Rao.

SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy said that they have received over 300 applicants in 22 disciplines so far for the event. They have extended the deadline for registration till February 16. “This is the first time in the history that we are going to honour our medal winners. We have asked all the associations to send the list of athletes who have won medals at various national events from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018. We will honour them on the birthday of our beloved Chief Minster,” he said.

He further added that the proposal to provide the monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 to top 30 athletes of the State is set to become a reality in a couple of months. “We want to promote the athletes and our proposal for the stipend and 2 per cent job reservations for the sports persons will be implemented very soon. We have also decided to recruit 200 coaches for the State,” he added. Taekwondo tourney from Feb 14

The Telangana State Taekwondo Association is going to conduct the 1st Chief Minster Cup Open Telangana State Kyorugi and Poomsae Taekwondo Championship from February 14 to 17 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The organisers are expecting over 2000 participants from 31 districts of the State. They also informed that the boarding and lodging facilities have been arranged for all the players and extensive arrangements are being made for the event. The winners will be awarded cash prizes along with medals.