Sports extravaganza for kids and women

Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: V Live In Sports group is organising a sports extravaganza called Change Views, Change Lives from January 5. This will be a good opportunity for children who wish to learn sports like tennis, table tennis, soft tennis and badminton with international standards of sports amenities.

The sports carnival will be held from January 5 to 7 at V Sports Academy, Nagole.

The three-day event will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to try their hand at sports and experience it first-hand. The event has dedicated days for kids, women and for all.

The first day will have sports for kids and the second day is dedicated exclusively to women. The third day will be open for everyone.

The schedule will be as follows: January 5 – Kids Day Out: Rs 250 entry fee (Paint a ball competition, 13 year old DJ for the dance floor, Concurrent balloon release), January 6 – Women Sports Gala: Rs 250 entry fee (Mini golf, aqua zumba, functional training, flea market and a lot of women power), January 7 – Sports Carnival for all: Rs 300 entry fee (Zumba, functional training, mini golf, flea market, sky lantern release and a lot of positive vibes). For more details visit www.vliveinsports.com. Tickets will be available at Bookmyshow – Change Views Change Lives.