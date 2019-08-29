Sports facilities rake in moolah for GHMC

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Sports facilities created in the form of playgrounds, sports complexes, indoor and outdoor stadiums, have kept the cash registers ringing for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Though these facilities have been there for a while, the introduction of online slot booking facility has provided an impetus to their utilisation and in bringing in more revenue into the civic body coffers.

The GHMC had introduced the online slot booking for sports facilities in December 2017 and since then, the collections in the last 20 months have registered a steep upwardly curve. As against Rs 3.50 crore generated through the offline mode in the previous 20 months i.e., April 2016 to November 2017, the revenues in the last 20 months after the online facility was introduced, stand at Rs 5.50 crore.

Ever since the online slot booking service was introduced facilitating utilisation of indoor sports stadiums, sports complexes and swimming pools, the sports enthusiasts have been making good use of the facility. In the new system, interested persons can book the facilities at 21 playgrounds, 13 sports complexes, 14 indoor stadiums, nine outdoor stadiums and 10 swimming pools.

The objective behind introducing the scheme was to make optimum utilisation of the available infrastructure. Prior to the scheme, a few indoor stadiums in fact were gathering dust and at times, some of them were found to have turned dens for miscreants.

More importantly, scope for irregularities had reduced as earlier the municipal corporation personnel deployed at the sports complexes were maintaining manual records, said a senior official.

To fix all these issues, the GHMC launched the online slot booking service for schools, corporates, organisations and individuals to use the infrastructure. Users have to book time slots for different stadiums online and also make the payments online. This also helped ensure transparency and avoid the role of middlemen in booking the stadiums.

Among all the sports and games, majority of the bookings were made for shuttle badminton. Going by the bookings, it was evident that most of them were booked by employees working in IT and corporate companies. Interestingly, the bookings for badminton slots were high in the evening hours than in the morning. The most preferred slots were found to be between 6 pm and 9 pm.

The maximum slots were booked at Ameerpet Sports Complex and PJR Sports Complex, Chandanagar, Rahimpura and Sanathnagar playground than other complexes. However, some elected representatives have been expressing reservations about the online booking concept and some of the corporators did voice it at the recently held general body meeting.

Khairatabad corporator P Vijaya Reddy said not all had online access to book slots and make payments accordingly. This apart, only high and middle income groups could afford the online payments, while the poor were deprived of the municipal grounds facilities, she argued.

