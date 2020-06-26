Sports federation officials seek quick end to latest fiasco

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Days after extending recognition to 54 National Sports Federations provisionally till September 30, 2020, the Sports Ministry was forced to do a U-turn withdrawing the recognition after the Delhi High Court’s order. The court’s order comes as a rude shock to the Federations and the Sports Ministry.

With 2021 being the Olympic year, the latest development can hamper the preparations of the Tokyo-bound disciplines and athletes. Telangana Olympic Association secretary K Jagdishwar Yadav hoped the issue will be resolved soon. “The government needs to take a quick action or else it will have an impact on all sports disciplines across the country. I am sure they will figure it out in a day or two.

“Cancelling recognition means no funds for the Federations to conduct any training camp or competition. Given the current situation, all sporting activities have come to a screeching halt. So I don’t see much of a difference immediately. The functioning of the federations will be as usual,” he added.

He is also of the opinion that the Federations will not lose sleep over it for now. “See, if Indian Olympic Association cancels its affiliation that is a big problem. But this is a different situation. All sports federations will get funds once they find a solution.”

“The Olympics are scheduled for next year and the preparations have already begun. So it will affect their training camp if they fall short of funds and that could affect our performance in the Olympics if the problem is not solved quickly,” the administrator said.

He also felt the return of sports in the State will take a while because of lockdown. “I don’t see any sporting event happening in the State at least till September. Even if we get a nod from the Centre, out State has to give approval,” he added.

BE Stanely Jones, the president of Telangana State Athletics Association, also said he is hoping for the best. “No sporting activities in the State are going on as of now apart from online seminars. Unless we have any camps or tournaments planned, which require budget from the government, it will not be a problem. Camps at the SAI centres for a few Olympic-bound athletes are going on as well. They might be affected,” he added.

He pointed out that the Sports Federations need funds for sending athletes for international tours for participating in competitions. “But in the current scenario, with no tournaments lined up and ban on international travel, there will not be any immediate effect. But once the sports resumes, then comes the problem to run the day to day business.”

Meanwhile, SR Premraj, the president of the Sepak Takraw Federation of India, felt the Sports Ministry failed to tackle the issue. He also revealed that small disciplines will face problems with break in funds flow. “Games like kho kho and others which are not part of Olympics will need these funds since they don’t have any other means.”

Ram Reddy, the secretary of Telangana State School Games Federation of India, added that for the most part of it, they will depend on the State government for funds to organise tournaments and not on the parent body. “Whatever events or competitions we conduct, we receive budget from the State government. So for the State body, it is not an issue,” he revealed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .