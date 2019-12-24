Sports, games are important arenas: Telangana Welfare Minister

By | Published: 4:54 pm

Karimnagar: Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar said that sports and games were two important arenas for the students to excel with fantasy and glory in the society. Moreover, it has become mandatory for every person to have the participation in sports and games to get relieved from stress which they come across in their daily chores.

The Minister along with MLC T Jeevan Reddy and Chairman of Alphores educational institutions Dr V Narender Reddy inaugurated the First Mixed Netball National Championship (under-21 category) at Alphores e-Techno School, Kothapalli here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Eshwar informed that Telangana government under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was installing the competitive spirit in the elite.

Minister appreciated tournament chairman Narender Reddy for encouraging the students to take part in sports and games by facilitating such kind of event. T Jeevan Reddy said that it was proud and fortunate for the Telangana state to host the first mixed netball national championship here. He also appreciated Narender Reddy for his initiatives in sports and games.

Narender Reddy said that Alphores was always at the top level to enforce the index of sports and games at various levels and all sorts of amenities were catered to the participants. Sportspersons from 16 states have come to participate in the championship.

President of National Federation of Mixed Netball, Narendra Sharma, Secretary General, NFMN, Sanjay J Patil, N Mahipal, President, TS PETA, Dr S Someshwar, Secretary, TS PETA Raghava Reddy, Dr Bal Raju, Sammaiah, Raji Reddy, Srinvas, teams managers, coaches and players from various states were present.

