Sports meet marks World Disabled Day in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The State-level Sports and Games Meet – 2019 got off to a colourful start at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium here on Saturday with Ministers V Srinivas Goud and Koppula Eshwar flagging off the games. The meet was being organised on the occasion of World Disabled Day.

Goud said the Telangana government was taking several measures for the welfare of differently abled persons. It was extending a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 and would encourage them to pursue any sport they were interested in. Eshwar said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid special attention to the welfare of differently abled persons in Telangana and, hence, started the pension scheme.

