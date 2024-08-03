Sports Ministry provides 40 ACs to Indian Athletes for Olympic Village

Considering the temperature and humidity issues faced by Indian athletes at the Olympic Village in Paris, the Ministry of Sports consulted with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the French Embassy. As a result, it was decided to provide 40 air conditioners for the athletes' rooms.

While taking into consideration the issues faced by India athletes at the Olympic Village due to the temperature and humidity in Paris, the Ministry of Sports discussed with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the French Embassy. After the discussion, it was decided to provide 40 ACs in the games’ village rooms where the Indian athletes are staying.

The decision was taken early on Friday. The cost is being funded by the Sports Ministry. The ACs are plug-and-play units, and athletes have already started using the ACs.

It is expected that the India athletes will have a more comfortable stay and get better rest, which is much needed to deliver a good performance.

In the ongoing Paris Olympics, India have secured three medals in shooting, with all the medals coming in shooting, and all three are bronze.

Manu Bhaker opened the nation’s account with a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event, becoming India’s first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal in the event.

After that, Sarabjot Singh and Manu won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India’s first-ever medal in team shooting.

On Thursday, Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics.

Following his triumph, Kusale became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3P event.

Kusale’s triumph marked India’s best performance in shooting at the Olympics. Before this, India delivered the best-ever performance at the 2012 London Olympics, with Vijay Kumar getting a silver in the men’s 25 m rapid fire pistol event and Gagan Narang clinching a bronze in the men’s 10 m air rifle event.