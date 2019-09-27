Sports tourney for students begins in Kothagudem

By | Published: 12:09 am

Kothagudem: The 65th District Level Schools Sports Tournament for Boys and Girls is underway at Prakasam Stadium here on Thursday. The two-day event was being organised under the aegis of District School Games Federation. Nearly 1,200 students from eight zones in Bhadradri Kothagudem district were taking part in the event under the guidance of 200 physical education teachers.

Zilla Parishad chairman Koram Kanakaiah along with MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao inaugurated the event and received the guard of honour from students during a march past.

Speaking on the occasion Kanakaiah urged the participants to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship. He wanted the students to give importance to both education and sports for their overall development. He asked them to reach the State-level event and bring laurels to Kothagudem district.

Venkateshwar Rao felt that participation in sports and games would boost one’s confidence and leadership qualities. One should take losing and winning in a positive manner and try to improve excelling skills by active participation, he added.

Joint Collector Karnati Venkateswaralu, District Educational Officer D Vasanthi, School Games Federation organising secretary T Laxminarasaiah, and others were present.

